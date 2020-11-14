The Godfather and The Undertaker go way back. The two men are close friends and have been so for many years. Both men were also part of the Bone Street Krew back in the day along with Rikishi, Yokozuna, Savio Vega and others.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Godfather revealed that he was still in touch with members of BSK:

I talk to everyone from BSK all the time," he noted. "To this day, I'm still friends with everybody. People think BSK was this group that partied every night. BSK was a bunch of guys who hung out together every night and played dominoes. It was such a great time. To come up with The Undertaker - it was such a great time. He is such a great guy.

The Godfather also revealed that he had asked The Undertaker a few years ago about why he was still wrestling. Godfather the said that the reason was that the Deadman just loved the pro wrestling business and predicted he would have some sort of role even after he retired from the ring:

I asked him about two or three years ago, 'Dude, why do you still keeping doing this? You don't need the money.' He actually loves the business. Vince loves him. He has so much respect for the business that even if he does step away, he'll still be part of the business somehow. H/T: WrestlingINC

The Godfather opens up about his first match against The Undertaker

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Godfather also spoke about his first match against The Undertaker, while both men were working in the Memphis territory. The Undertaker was still wrestling as the Master of Pain back then. Godfather recalled their first match against and said it was "horrible":

I just got into wrestling and my first job I was working in Memphis with Jerry Lawler. So, the promoters told us, 'We're going to bring this big, tall, red-headed kid in to work with you. He's still green, so maybe you could help him along.' They told me his name was Master of Pain. We had a match against each other and it was so horrible, but I think they put us together for a short time and we just became really good friends. H/T: WrestlingINC

According to reports, The Godfather is one of the WWE legends set to return at Survivor Series later this month as a part of The Undertaker's final farewell.

