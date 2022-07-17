"He just lived by locker room rules" – The Godfather says ex-WWE Champ wasn't a bully

WWE veteran The Godfather categorically stated that JBL wasn't a bully, saying he lived by "old-school rules" in the locker room.

In the past, JBL, a WWE Hall of Famer, has been accused of hazing superstars. Several wrestlers and commentators publicly stated that the one-time world champion bullied them when they were a part of the company.

In his recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather defended JBL. He said that modern-day wrestlers don't understand JBL's old-school mentality:

“What he is, is an old-school wrestler that was taught by old-school wrestlers and he had that mentality. The modern-day kids and people growing up were changing and they didn’t understand that, but he, by no means, was no bully. He just lived by locker room rules that were old-school rules. Those rules are gone now.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

JBL was previously a commentator on SmackDown and now makes sporadic appearances as a panellist at Premium Live Events.

JBL on being accused of bullying ex-WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo

In 2017, JBL was accused of causing former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo to take a leave of absence from his duties as SmackDown commentator. The Hall of Famer recently addressed the issue, saying he regrets what happened between him and Ranallo:

"He was on his phone so I couldn’t talk to him, but I shook his hand, just went across, shook his hand, and he said, ‘How you doing, man?’ I said, ‘It’s good, brother,’ and left, just to let him know that there was no ill intent, at least of me toward him. I regret the whole situation.”

JBL mocked Ranallo for acknowledging an award he received for being the best announcer. The WWE Hall of Famer claims he was in character and didn't mean any ill will towards Mauro Ranallo.

