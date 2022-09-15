Vince McMahon's strange creative decisions led to Former Champion wanting to quit WWE

WWE Hall of Famer, The Godfather, recently revealed that he once told Vince McMahon he would quit the company after his on-screen persona was changed.

In the late 1990s, The Godfather character was extremely popular with the vast majority of the wrestling fanbase. He used to make his way to the ring with a line of beautiful women, as well as being hailed as the pimp of WWE. Whilst this character may not work in today's political climate, at the time the WWE Universe enjoyed every second of it.

During a recent interview on the Title Match Network, the Hall of Famer said that the company decided to suppress his gimmick in 2000 and make him join the group known as 'Right To Censor'. The former Intercontinental Champion further added that he was ready to leave WWE as a result.

"That was a culture shock when he told me I wasn’t going to be The Godfather anymore. But he says ‘I’m gunna put you in this group, I’m gunna poke fun at this group that’s censoring this and that, then I’m gunna try and get you back out there as Godfather’. But it never happened. I was ready to quit, the day they put me in the ‘RTC’, I was like ‘I’m outta here Vince’. As soon as they took the straps (titles) of us, I’m like ‘I’m outta here Vince’." [From 0:07 to 0:45]

Watch the full interview below:

This period in the 61 year old's WWE career was not looked back upon fondly. However, his willingness to perform for the company despite him not agreeing to the change highlighted why he was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Godfather still has plenty of praise for Vince McMahon

The 77 year old recently retired from WWE following allegations reported by the Wall Street Journal that he paid at least $12 million in hush money to silence his affairs with multiple women.

Despite these allegations, The Godfather recently went on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast stating that he still sees Vince McMahon as a great guy.

"During Undertaker's induction into the Hall of Fame, Vince walks all the way down the aisle, you know, with the walk he does, and he walks back, doesn't put anybody over, doesn't put one person over. He comes by me, shakes my hand and says, 'Thanks for being here, Charles'." Godfather added: "I know well he's a great guy. He's a great guy, and he's been nothing but good to me." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

In light of recent events, remarks like these from superstars who worked closely with Vince McMahon showcased the huge impact he had not only on the business but on the lives of the people he worked with as well.

Has your opinion on Vince McMahon changed following the recent allegations made against him? Let us know in the comments section below.

