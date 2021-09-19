"I don't even wanna go anymore" - The Godfather on his WWE status and future

Charles Wright, a.k.a The Godfather, does not want WWE to invite him to future WrestleMania events.

Speaking on the Midnight Hustle Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion explained that he no longer has fun when he attends WrestleMania.

“In the last 12 years I’ve been to WrestleMania 10 times because I’m still under a contract with them. It’s called a Legends Contract. They keep it relevant. They bring you to WrestleMania every year and you’re just doing signings and stuff, but I told my wife, I’m like, ‘I don’t even wanna go anymore. It’s not fun, it’s a job.’ It used to be a chance to hang out with the boys,” The Godfather said.

The Godfather added that he used to meet up with his former WWE co-workers at midday and start drinking. However, that no longer happens because people are too afraid that fans will take pictures and post them online.

The Godfather is happy to stay retired

The Godfather also ruled out the possibility of making an in-ring return with WWE.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer added that he is “cool just chilling” and he is not searching for more work with the company.

“No, sir [no in-ring return]. No, sir. No, no, no. Yeah [attended The Undertaker’s Final Farewell], I didn’t wrestle. Like I said, I’m under contract with them. If they ask me to do something I would do it, but I’m cool with not. I’m usually home Monday through Thursday, I’m on the road every weekend, so I’m cool just chilling, I’m all right, I’m not looking for more work,” The Godfather said.

As The Godfather alluded to, he last appeared on WWE television in November 2020 at Survivor Series. He was one of many WWE legends who participated in The Undertaker’s Final Farewell ceremony at the end of the pay-per-view.

Also Read

Please credit the Midnight Hustle Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Arjun