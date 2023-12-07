"The great Vince McMahon is somebody else's stooge" - WWE Universe reacts to latest update on Mr. McMahon and Triple H

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to the latest update on Vince McMahon and Triple H's status in the company.

McMahon is the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment and has done an incredible job in making it one of the most popular wrestling promotions in the world. However, he stepped down from his duties as the full-time creative head of the main roster last year. Triple H is now the company's chief content officer, and fans have been loving his work.

After WWE's merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings, CEO Ari Emanuel partially blamed Vince McMahon for a drop in the company's stock. Hence, many started believing that McMahon would eventually leave the promotion. However, the latest reports suggest the veteran promoter doesn't plan on leaving the organization any time soon.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently tweeted about this report, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting. Most did not want Vince McMahon anywhere near the creative team of WWE.

Vince McMahon once apologized to Triple H's new WWE signing

In a chat with Stone Cold Steve Austin several years ago, Vince McMahon apologized to Triple H's new signing, CM Punk. The McMahon-led team fired The Second City Saint on his wedding day after disagreements between the two sides.

"The first thing I would like to do this, I would like to apologize. Sometimes, in a big corporation, the legal people don't necessarily know what talent relations are doing, and conversely, Punk got his severance papers on the day he got married, and that was a coincidence. So, I want to personally apologize for that," said McMahon.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what The Game has planned for Punk's first feud after his return at Survivor Series 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar is set to show up on this week's episode of SmackDown. Let's see how things pan out for him in WWE.

