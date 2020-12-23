The Chris Benoit tragedy is one of the most, if not the most unfortunate moment in professional wrestling history. Chris Benoit murdered his wife, Nancy Benoit, and 7-year-old son, Daniel, before committing suicide in June 2007.

The double murder-suicide rocked the pro wrestling industry to its core and would later bring attention to the business's widespread CTE and concussion issues.

Chris Benoit is regarded as one of the most fantastic in-ring workers of all time, but the disturbing nature of his death and the murders have tainted his legacy and reputation.

Former WCW Star Ice Train was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted Live Q&A session with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Ice Train was asked about how Chris Benoit was backstage when they were together in WCW.

Ice Train said that he loved Chris Benoit and felt really sorry about everything that happened. The Chris Benoit that Ice Train knew was an angel.

Here's what Ice Train had to say about Chris Benoit:

"Man, I understand what happened, but I'll tell you again. I love Chris Benoit. I am so sorry for the breakdown or whatever happened. But the guy I knew, he was just an angel. I have no idea what happened. I feel bad for all three parties - the baby, the wife, and the families."

I don't know what happened to this day: Ice Train on the Chris Benoit tragedy

Ice Train added that Chris Benoit was a great person, and he didn't know what happened went wrong along the way.

"But the Chris Benoit I knew, man, that was an awesome guy. I don't know what happened that night, and I can only express the pain and sadness from all members of wrestling and the pro family. Man, the Benoit I knew was just a good guy. I don't know what happened to this day."

The controversial demise will forever overshadow Chris Benoit's in-ring accomplishments. WWE have ceased to mention Chris Benoit's name ever since the truth about his death came to light. Several WWE legends and pro wrestling fraternity members also think Chris Benoit should never be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

