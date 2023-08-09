Logan Paul heaped praise on former United States Champion Ricochet following their match at WWE SummerSlam.

The two stars collided in the opening match of the latest Premium Live Event this past Saturday night, and they put on an entertaining bout. The Maverick emerged victorious after hitting his opponent with brass knuckles that were handed to him by his friend at ringside.

Speaking on the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul reflected on the match and Samantha Irvin announcing his name as the winner. He then praised Ricochet for his in-ring work.

"That SummerSlam was fun... I think we got the most viewed social clip as well. Well not ‘we’, I was in it. Samantha Irvin, the ring announcer, who was my opponent’s fiancée, I was kind of taunting her. Beforehand, I was like, ‘You’re gonna be saying Logan Paul’s the winner after I beat your man’ and there’s a video of her announcing me winning the match after... I think that clip got like 30 million-plus views or so," said Paul.

He added:

"People really responded to our match and Ricochet is so good. The guy’s so good. He made it easy to look good and it was a fun match, and I’m interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career story arch happens with this boxing weaving in, you know? Because I wanna hop back and forth. I don’t know if it’s ever been done." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Logan Paul is set to make his boxing return in October

The social media megastar has had a good run in WWE since making his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38. He competed in his first singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year and at Crown Jewel, he wrestled in his first title match against Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul is slated to return to the boxing ring soon following a two-year hiatus. His last fight was against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which he lost. The Maverick will battle Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester, England. It'll be interesting to see whether Paul will win his first boxing match at the event.

