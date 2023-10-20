"The heel heat this dude would get" - Wrestling world reacts to The Best In The World's son joining WWE

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his mishap back at WrestleMania, which resulted in him undergoing surgery. His son was recently seen in the crowd at Fastlane, which has led to speculation that he could be following in his father's footsteps.

Declan McMahon recently did not rule out joining the company in the future during an interview with WU Online.

‘‘I’m never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it’s all about the story, we’ll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school and we’ll play it by ear.”

As expected, the WWE Universe is split over the fact that he could become the next generation of McMahon to wrestle for the conglomerate company.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Could Declan McMahon pick up where his Grandfather left off with Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown?

There are several fans who have already started booking Declan's WWE debut, and it appears that many want him to link back up with Vince McMahon's protege, Austin Theory.

Before McMahon was written off TV last year, he was working alongside Theory and pushing for him to become a star in his own right. Many fans believe McMahon should return and link up with Theory. After all, they could be in a formidable tag team or even a stable with Grayson Waller.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, Theory appears to have found his feet alongside Grayson Waller on the blue brand, but this could change in the coming years.

Do you think Declan McMahon would be a good addition to the roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches