"The hotline is now live" - Former champion hypes up major reunion ahead of WWE RAW

Last week's shocking and tragic news left WWE fans hurt, and in mourning. The death of 36-year-old Bray Wyatt struck wrestling fans right in the heartstrings. One cannot easily get over a terrible feeling like it, but safe to say that WWE will look to move forward sooner rather than later.

That begs the question, will Monday Night RAW this week feature the return of absent WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano?

Ciampa has taken Johnny Wrestling's disappearance from the red brand up a notch, now even sharing a "hotline," rallying fans to join the search for one of their favorite NXT imports.

"We need you [directed at the fans]. The hotline is now live. Sometimes you just can’t #DIY. Let’s do this together: 866-871-2310. #FindJohnnyG," Ciampa wrote.

Ciampa has been showcased in some stellar in-ring performances of late, but he has also been on the losing end of the spectrum in those matches. Johnny Gargano's return could change that.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in India

The word on the street in the months prior to SummerSlam was that DIY will reform to challenge Owens and Zayn for the tag titles. However, that didn't pan out. It is still a plausible scenario if the former NXT Tag Team Champions reunite on the red brand soon.

The Prizefighter returned last week and is all healed up and ready to go. Ahead of the global juggernaut's show in India, it has been announced by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal that Indus Sher will challenge Owens and Zayn for the tag straps.

Despite a tag title win for the ages at WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn's reign has been lackluster, to say the least. This has more to do with a lack of credible challengers than any fault of their own though. Will Indus Sher pull off the upset at Superstar Spectacle?

Are you awaiting Johnny Wrestling's return to Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!