WWE legend Gregory Shane "The Hurricane" Helms recently revealed the moment that made him cry tears of joy.

WWE on Twitter recently asked fans to discuss the moments that made them cry happy tears. The former Cruiserweight Champion jumped into the discussion and shared a GIF of Hall of Famer Molly Holly entering the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble with her "Mighty Molly" persona.

When The Hurricane made his earliest appearances for the company in 2001, the superhero character naturally needed a sidekick. This would come in the form of Mighty Molly. The two had an entertaining dynamic for a few months in 2001-02, before Molly betrayed Helms and cost him the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania 18.

The former Tag Team Champion has also discussed his friendship with Molly Holly throughout the years. He's stated that the former Women's Champion is well-liked by most who know her.

Entering at #3 in that particular match, Molly was the first surprise entrant of the night. Despite not leaving a big mark on the match, such returns and surprises are what adds to the charm of Royal Rumble matches.

The Hurricane is currently signed with WWE under the Legends Deal

Shane Helms announced in March 2022 that he had signed a Legend's contract with WWE. This gives him a yearly income for several TV appearances and character rights.

Now at the age of 48, it is not surprising that the former European Champion is now winding down his in-ring career. Having not wrestled a match in almost 2 years, it would be safe to say that he has practically retired from the squared circle.

The Hurricane's last match was the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by Big E and Bobby Lashley. The legendary wrestler almost broke his back and tailbone due to an awkward landing and he was in pain for several days.

Before signing an exclusive deal with the Stamford-based promotion, Helms appeared in AEW during the Elite Deletion match on November 7, 2020. During the match, he helped Matt Hardy defeat Sammy Guevara. This came after he was furloughed by WWE in April 2020. He was brought back to WWE a few weeks after his AEW appearance.

With now only confined to appearing as a legend on TV, Shane Helms is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Although, that is almost certain to happen, sooner rather than later.

