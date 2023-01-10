The Hurt Business should face popular stable in a major gimmick match, according to WWE Universe

Bobby Lashley is one bad incident away from reuniting with MVP and reforming The Hurt Business. The stable dominated the red brand during the Thunderdome Era, and fans now want the stable to go up against The Bloodline in a WarGames match.

In 2020, MVP and Bobby Lashey formed an alliance and created The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW. However, the previous regime's poor booking led to the demise of the stable, and MVP betrayed The All Mighty and joined forces with Omos.

However, the new regime has been teasing for weeks that the stable will be reuniting sooner rather than later, as MVP was seen interacting with the members of the stable on every episode of WWE RAW.

Last night, MVP and Bobby Lashley interacted for the first time in months, and fans are excited to see them reunite. The WWE Universe wants The Hurt Business not only to reunite, but face The Bloodline in a WarGames match. Check it out:

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Who else has goosebumps right now?! Who else has goosebumps right now?!#WWERaw https://t.co/3QsRGNd0Nq

Rob the Genius @rbonne1 Hurt Business vs Bloodline in the next Wargames, who says no? Got plenty of time to build to it Hurt Business vs Bloodline in the next Wargames, who says no? Got plenty of time to build to it

𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙦 - 𝙁𝙖𝙣 A𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 @TheManSZN_



Just a thought. What if Adam Pearce agrees to bring back Lashley so The Hurt Business can get back together and stop the Bloodline from invading Raw?Just a thought. What if Adam Pearce agrees to bring back Lashley so The Hurt Business can get back together and stop the Bloodline from invading Raw? 👀🔥Just a thought. https://t.co/Seu5AIHEMN

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin The Hurt business Vs The Bloodline



MVP & Paul Heyman on the mic



Respectfully we need it The Hurt business Vs The Bloodline MVP & Paul Heyman on the mic Respectfully we need it

january jake @DarrWars I’m gonna need The New Day vs. The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline in… I’m gonna need The New Day vs. The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline in… https://t.co/EeW4hNZEyl

Loghain Wulf @LoghainW @itstillhurtsbro @WWE With MVP slowing down in ring Carmelo would be a great forth wrestler for the group to challenge for the mid card titles until he is ready for more. Also next year War Games Bloodline vs Hurt Business is a match too good for this planet. @itstillhurtsbro @WWE With MVP slowing down in ring Carmelo would be a great forth wrestler for the group to challenge for the mid card titles until he is ready for more. Also next year War Games Bloodline vs Hurt Business is a match too good for this planet.

B. Nich @itsbryyday Just imagine if we got the Hurt Business against the bloodline at survivor series war games last year Just imagine if we got the Hurt Business against the bloodline at survivor series war games last year

Owen O’Rourke @Owen39726290 If Wwe Reunite The Hurt Business First Feud i wanna See is The Hurt Vs The Bloodline especially In The Survivor Series WarGames Next Year! If Wwe Reunite The Hurt Business First Feud i wanna See is The Hurt Vs The Bloodline especially In The Survivor Series WarGames Next Year! https://t.co/xXXKL8Cp1w

It will be interesting to see if the group reunites and moves to the blue brand to face The Bloodline down the line.

The Hurt Business is slowly getting reformed on WWE RAW

The new regime, headed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, has made significant changes to the product and has been very receptive to what the WWE Universe wants to see on weekly television. Several popular stables and gimmicks made their way back into the company.

The Hurt Business was once a very dominant stable that became popular with a massive push from the old regime. It eventually led the company to end the stable's run when Lashley turned on the members of the group. Later, MVP left Lashley for The Nigerian Giant.

Last night, MVP and Bobby Lashley interacted for the first time in months, where the former discussed the possibility of reuniting once again to dominate the red brand just like they did during the Thunderdome Era.

However, The All mighty declined the offer, but MVP left the door open for him. Later, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin teamed up to take part in the tag team turmoil to determine a new number-one contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It looks like the stable will reunite sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see The Hurt Business vs The Bloodline inside WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

