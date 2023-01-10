Create

The Hurt Business should face popular stable in a major gimmick match, according to WWE Universe

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 10, 2023 09:28 PM IST
The Hurt Business once held multiple titles on WWE RAW!
Bobby Lashley is one bad incident away from reuniting with MVP and reforming The Hurt Business. The stable dominated the red brand during the Thunderdome Era, and fans now want the stable to go up against The Bloodline in a WarGames match.

In 2020, MVP and Bobby Lashey formed an alliance and created The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW. However, the previous regime's poor booking led to the demise of the stable, and MVP betrayed The All Mighty and joined forces with Omos.

However, the new regime has been teasing for weeks that the stable will be reuniting sooner rather than later, as MVP was seen interacting with the members of the stable on every episode of WWE RAW.

Last night, MVP and Bobby Lashley interacted for the first time in months, and fans are excited to see them reunite. The WWE Universe wants The Hurt Business not only to reunite, but face The Bloodline in a WarGames match. Check it out:

Who else has goosebumps right now?!#WWERaw https://t.co/3QsRGNd0Nq
The streets need The Bloodline Vs The Hurt Business #WWERAW https://t.co/bGauzXCCJ3
Hurt Business vs Bloodline in the next Wargames, who says no? Got plenty of time to build to it
@HarvAddy @WhatsTheStatus @WWE I'd pay good money to see a wargames match between Hurt Business and Bloodline tbh.
What if Adam Pearce agrees to bring back Lashley so The Hurt Business can get back together and stop the Bloodline from invading Raw? 👀🔥Just a thought. https://t.co/Seu5AIHEMN
The Hurt business Vs The Bloodline MVP & Paul Heyman on the mic Respectfully we need it
I’m gonna need The New Day vs. The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline in… https://t.co/EeW4hNZEyl
@itstillhurtsbro @WWE With MVP slowing down in ring Carmelo would be a great forth wrestler for the group to challenge for the mid card titles until he is ready for more. Also next year War Games Bloodline vs Hurt Business is a match too good for this planet.
Just imagine if we got the Hurt Business against the bloodline at survivor series war games last year
If Wwe Reunite The Hurt Business First Feud i wanna See is The Hurt Vs The Bloodline especially In The Survivor Series WarGames Next Year! https://t.co/xXXKL8Cp1w

It will be interesting to see if the group reunites and moves to the blue brand to face The Bloodline down the line.

The Hurt Business is slowly getting reformed on WWE RAW

The new regime, headed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, has made significant changes to the product and has been very receptive to what the WWE Universe wants to see on weekly television. Several popular stables and gimmicks made their way back into the company.

The Hurt Business was once a very dominant stable that became popular with a massive push from the old regime. It eventually led the company to end the stable's run when Lashley turned on the members of the group. Later, MVP left Lashley for The Nigerian Giant.

Last night, MVP and Bobby Lashley interacted for the first time in months, where the former discussed the possibility of reuniting once again to dominate the red brand just like they did during the Thunderdome Era.

TAG TEAM TURMOIL is back on #WWERaw tonight!The #StreetProfits vs. The O.C. vs. @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander vs. #AlphaAcademy vs. @FinnBalor & @ArcherofInfamy Which team will earn a Tag Team Title opportunity against @WWEUsos?

However, The All mighty declined the offer, but MVP left the door open for him. Later, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin teamed up to take part in the tag team turmoil to determine a new number-one contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships. It looks like the stable will reunite sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see The Hurt Business vs The Bloodline inside WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
