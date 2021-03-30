The Hurt Business officially break up on RAW

The Hurt Business is officially out of business. The group broke up on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW after Bobby Lashley publicly humiliated both Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the opening segment.

This would result in a bit of a tussle between the three WWE Superstars. However, the WWE Champion would come out on top, laying out his former subordinates before announcing that The Hurt Business is over.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Almighty once again reminding the roster what would be at stake if they managed to prevent Drew McIntyre from reaching WrestleMania 37. He would then address the "embarrassing" situation that occurred on last week's episode.

Lashley was, of course, referring to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's loss to Drew McIntyre. This did not sit well with the duo, who felt humiliated.

Bobby Lashley is clearly tired of the incompetence around him, and as such decided to take matters into his own hands. He obviously believes that both Benjamin and Alexander are no longer Hurt Business material and felt it was right to kick them out.

Both Benjamin and Alexander certainly do not agree with The Almighty and even went so far as to claim that he would have never become WWE Champion without them.

What is next for The Hurt Business?

The actions of the WWE Champion left both Alexander and Benjamin infuriated. They would later head backstage and demand that WWE Official Adam Pearce set up a match between Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley for tonight.

It has also been confirmed that Cedric Alexander will face Lashley next week if there is anything left of him after his match with Shelton Benjamin.

The Hurt Business may be done, but Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are clearly not finished with Bobby Lashley. The implosion of The Hurt Business is far from over and the former RAW Tag Team Champions plan on hurting Lashley before his WrestleMania match.

What do you think of The Hurt Business' unexpected break up? Share your thoughts with us down below.