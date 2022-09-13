The Hurt Business could be set to reunite with a surprising new member

Is there a plan to bring back The Hurt Business on WWE RAW?

The Hurt Business came together in 2020 on RAW, and the group was made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The faction became quite popular, but was unfortunately split up in 2021 after Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship on the road to WrestleMania.

While there have been teases of the group getting back together ever since, it's never truly come to fruition. However, it now appears that something might be in the works for a new iteration of the group in WWE.

MVP took to Instagram this morning to post a video alongside Omos in Portland, the site of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The most surprising part of the video was that Shelton Benjamin was present, with Porter seemingly dropping hints teasing the group's return with Omos as a new member.

"Giving the big man a tour, brought him out to Multnomah Falls," MVP said. "I like it out here in Portland, I move around a little bit. I want to show my partner how to move around and taking care of business. Always thinking about business... Always think about business!"

As for the caption to the video, MVP wrote the following:

"Introducing my business associate, #thenigeriangiant, to the magnificence of #multnomahfalls. While discussing business...Take time to enjoy the world around you. But never stop hustling!” MVP posted on Instagram.

Would The Hurt Business work without Bobby Lashley?

With Bobby Lashley's rise in popularity over the last several months, we can't imagine that the company would want to turn him heel to rejoin the faction if they put the group back together soon.

But will The Hurt Business have the same impact without The All Mighty? It's certainly something to think about, as new iterations of groups have proven to be unsuccessful without their leaders in recent years.

For now, the verdict is still out on the future of this once popular faction, but the idea of getting the group back together certainly has the WWE Universe buzzing.

What are your thoughts on MVP teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business? Do you think the stable could work without Bobby Lashley being involved? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

