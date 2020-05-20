The IIconics break-up speculation: Rhea Ripley comments on WWE tag team's future

The IIconics

Rhea Ripley is hopeful that The IIconics will remain a tag team after their disagreement on this week's WWE RAW led to speculation that the Australian duo could break up.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the former NXT Women’s Champion acknowledged that Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are capable of being singles competitors in WWE, but she would prefer to see The IIconics stay together.

“I really don’t ever want to see them split up, even though I know that they could do great things by themselves – I don’t wanna see that! I think that they’re fantastic together and they’re just hilarious. Man, they’re just so Aussie when they’re in the ring, it brings joy to me. It’s legit, it makes me so happy – and we need that.”

Are The IIconics breaking up?

The IIconics defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross last week in a non-title match on RAW following a six-month absence from WWE television.

This week’s rematch ended in a disqualification victory for the Women’s Tag Team Champions after Peyton Royce continued to attack Bliss in the corner of the ring, despite Billie Kay being the legal competitor at the time.

Although Royce accepted the blame in a backstage segment after the match, a frustrated Kay responded by slapping her tag team partner in the face.

Kay immediately regretted her actions and hugged Royce, but the apology has not stopped speculation that The IIconics could potentially go their separate ways in the near future.