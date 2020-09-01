The IIconics finally break silence after splitting up on WWE RAW

When The IIconics entered the WWE ThunderDome to perform on WWE RAW tonight, they had no idea that it would be the last time they were going to team up. The best friends took on Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan on tonight's show, with the match carrying a major stipulation. The winners were set to get a Women's Tag Team title shot, while the losers would be forced to disband.

Unfortunately, The IIconics lost the match and have now split up as a result. Moments after the bout, The IIconics were interviewed in a backstage area, where they poured their hearts out while reacting to their split.

An emotional Billie Kay stated that it's going to be scary knowing that they won't be together moving forward. Peyton Royce, on the other hand, was a mess as she couldn't control her tears over what had just happened. Watch the full video below:

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after their match on #WWERaw, @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE have words of encouragement for each other and for everyone who has supported #TheIIconics throughout the years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jMncUk60YJ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 1, 2020

The IIconics have been a mainstay in WWE for five years now

The IIconics were formed way back in 2015, soon after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their way to WWE NXT. The duo were best friends way before they realized their dreams to become WWE Superstars. They held the Women's Tag Team titles on one occasion, after winning the belts at WrestleMania 35.

It would be interesting to see how WWE handles both Kay and Royce, now that they are going to go their separate ways. Hopefully, the promotion manages to give both women engaging storylines and matches as we move forward.