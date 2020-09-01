RAW was interesting from the start and this was one of the many things that happened. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan took on The IIconics in a match to determine the next Tag Team title challengers for Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

What was interesting was the added stipulation to the match - the losing team would be forced to break up. The two teams had a relatively short match and it was Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott who picked up the win on RAW - ending The IIconics' tag team partnership after over five years in WWE.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have known each other since their days in Australia and their entire journey has essentially been together. It's a bit surprising that WWE would choose to split an established tag team when there are hardly any tag teams, to begin with.

The Tag Team titles are on RAW now and they belong to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax - a makeshift tag team. That doesn't appear to be the long-term solution for the division.

What's the future of The IIconics on RAW

It appears to be one of those decisions made on RAW that seems rather short-sighted in the long run. While Peyton Royce may have singles potential, WWE will probably realize later on that they never should have split them up in the first place.

Billie Kay might be the one who gets negatively affected by it the most. Unfortunately, the break-up on RAW is a reflection of the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team division. Some criticized WWE for not taking the division very seriously and it's hard to disagree when you see a lack of effort put in on both RAW and SmackDown.

In all likeliness, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will have a transitional reign on RAW. Most reigns with the Women's Tag Team titles have been short, with The IIconics having one of the longer title reigns in the year-and-a-half-long lineage.

What does the future hold for Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on RAW?