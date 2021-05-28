"We definitely want to stay together"-The IIconics put promotions on notice

The IIconics are one of the most popular duos in the pro-wrestling business, which is why it came as a shock to the WWE Universe when the company decided to split them up.

The decision is one of many that eventually led to both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce being released.

The duo recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast, where they made it clear that they have no intention of splitting up ever again. The IIconics have put other wrestling promotions on notice, stating that they are a package deal.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay elaborated on this, talking about their chemistry in the ring together and what they could bring to a promotion.

"Yes! We definitely want to stay together. We want to move forward together. We're just most comfortable together and we can play off each other so easily. We don't even have to talk about what we're gonna do. We just go out there and it comes naturally to us because we have so much history together. So we definitely want to move forward together." said Peyton Royce

Bille Kay would add on, stating that they are looking to continue to revolutionize women's tag team wrestling.

"Yeah, we definitely want to stay together and I think like we would love to work for any other company and just we feel like we could help a tag team division at whatever company we choose to go with. We feel like that's somewhere that we can help. We still love tag team wrestling. That was our goal all along, to really build tag team wrestling and women's tag team wrestling up. So we would love to do that at any company." said Billie Kay

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are two promotions being linked with The IIconics. Perhaps we will see them wrestle on either one of these promotions very soon.

The IIconics were shocked when they heard they were being released

Both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were shocked to find out that they were being released by WWE. They both recalled how they received the news. Kay revealed that she was under the impression that it was a call to talk about something else.

Meanwhile, Peyton Royce was getting a massage when her husband, AEW's Shawn Spears, told her to check her phone.

The IIconics' release cames as a huge surprise to the WWE Universe as well. Both superstars were actually doing great things around the time they were released from the company.

