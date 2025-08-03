The inspiration for CM Punk's gear at SummerSlam 2025 revealed

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:12 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk came out in an incredibly cool piece of gear at SummerSlam 2025. The light blue and white colors were chosen intentionally, and the inspiration behind this choice has now been revealed.

The inspiration came from one of the latest blockbuster movies: Marvel's The Fantastic Four. Featuring stars like Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, it has been one of the big releases of the summer and also correlates with CM Punk's association with comic books.

Specifically, CM Punk's favorite character from Fantastic Four, "The Thing," was the inspiration for his incredible gear at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The four stars and sky blue color on his jacket represented Chicago.

Punk has a connection to comic books, as he was credited for involvement in issues featuring Drax, Thor, and Master Kung Fu, as well as one edition of Shang-Chi.

Most of his work is for Drax, which isn't surprising since the character was previously played by a good friend of his and a fellow WWE legend, Batista.

Punk and Batista have a good relationship, which might be why he got the chance to work on Drax comics over the years, especially in 2015. The second most of his Marvel efforts were for Thor. It has been a while since he last worked in the comic space.

Rohit Nath

Edited by Rohit Nath
