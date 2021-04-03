New stipulation added to the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

Big E will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 37 against Apollo Crews. The two men have gone back and forth over the past few months, but it seems Apollo Crews has decided to shake things up.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania 37 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Apollo Crews has embraced his Nigerian ancestry and has even brought it into his WWE career. The former United States Champion saw a whole revamp in his character, as he now dons his role as a Nigerian Warrior.

He has taken the character a step further and introduced a new type of match in the WWE Universe - the Nigerian Drum Fight. This is the first time many people have heard of a Nigerian Drum Fight. WWE are yet to release any details about the match, but one can assume that it will involve drums.

The new stipulation certainly adds a different dynamic to the Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see what Apollo Crews has in store for Big E.

Can Apollo Crews win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania?

Apollo Crews clearly has just one thing on mind as he heads into WrestleMania and that is the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In fact, he has been obsessed by it over the past few months, and he hopes this new stipulation will make it easier for him to win the title.

Crews has looked unstoppable ever since he introduced the WWE Universe to his new self. It will be interesting to see if he can wrestle the title away from Big E.

JUST IN: Big E vs. Apollo for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is going down at WrestleMania! 🏆#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/EEiPyP2ca0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 27, 2021

The animosity between the two men has reached an all-time high and they'll hopefully want to settle it once and for all in the ring at WrestleMania.

Will the Nigerian Warrior come out on top or will Big E successfully defend the Intercontinental title? Let us know who you think will win the match?