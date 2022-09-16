The Iron Sheik sends a message to Bayley on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik sent a heartfelt message to Bayley in his latest tweet.

Bayley has been doing well for herself on the WWE roster ever since her long-anticipated return at SummerSlam 2022. She is currently leading a faction called Damage CTRL, which comprises Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The Role Model recently shared a picture with Big E, Kofi Kingston, and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze. The tweet caught the attention of WWE legend The Iron Sheik, who responded with a heartfelt message for Bayley.

"BAYLEY BUBBA YOU ALWAYS IMPRESS THE LEGEND YOU EXCELLENT," Sheik wrote.

How did WWE fans react to The Iron Sheik's tweet addressed to Bayley?

The Iron Shiek boasts more than 600,000 followers on Twitter. His tweets usually receive major fan engagement, and his praise towards Bayley wasn't any exception.

Check out some of the responses to his tweet below:

Bayley has impressed a long list of WWE legends with her work as a wrestler. She made her WWE main roster debut in 2016 after a successful stint in NXT, which included an NXT Women's Championship run. Bayley has done incredibly well on the main roster as she is a multi-time women's champion.

With her leading the Damage CTRL stable, it is safe to assume that all three women are destined for success on the main roster. SKY and Kai have recently captured the women's tag team titles, and Bayley has made it clear that she wants to challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

At 33, The Role Model still has a lot left in the tank. It won't be a surprise if she wins the Women's Title once again, somewhere down the line, be it on RAW or SmackDown.

