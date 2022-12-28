The Judgment Day could add 32-year-old superstar to its stable after WrestleMania 39, according to WWE Universe 

The Judgment Day has been one of the dominant stables in the company alongside The Bloodline. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe feels that the group will undergo a change after WrestleMania 39 when they potentially replace Dominik Mysterio with JD McDonagh.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day underwent significant changes when they removed Edge from the group. The faction later convinced Dominik Mysterio to join the group and betrayed his father in the process.

A few days ago, Dominik was arrested as he and Rhea Ripley tried to assault Rey Mysterio once again at his parents' house. The WWE Universe feels that the father and son will eventually reconcile after a possible match at WrestleMania, which will lead to JD McDonagh joining the stable.

Check out the reactions below:

🏼 @jd_mcdonagh We need you to show up on raw now @FinnBalor let lil bro join judgment day

Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio. This is definitely a lock for Mania. Don't be surprised if that's Rey's retirement.



Rey will put his son over. Dominik turns babyface.



Next night on Raw, Dom's kicked out of Judgment Day. Replaced by JD McDonagh.



You having that?

@jd_mcdonagh I could totally see you joining the judgment day I mean you have all of these amazing talents you know all the weak spots on the body and you know how manipulate them and use them to your advantage you have all of these amazing talents they'd be well spent in judgment day

@reigns_era Bloodline vs Judgment day w/ JD McDonagh and Ciampa or Judgement Day v OC w/ ??? Former BC members

Fans feel Dominik Mysterio's time with the stable could end after WrestleMania 39, which might allow Finn Balor's real-life protege McDonagh to join the nefarious stable.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor once defeated JD McDonagh at a WWE UK TakeOver event

In 2019, NXT UK was a newly founded brand that was thriving on superstars from the UK and regions around it. WWE later announced its first UK-based TakeOver event, which was held in Blackpool.

The show was set to feature a match between Jordan Devlin (aka JD McDonagh) and Travis Banks. However, Devlin and Banks got into a fight before the show. Due to this, Banks was injured and was taken off the event.

Devlin came out and bragged about his actions until NXT UK general manager Johnny Saint introduced Finn Balor as Devlin's new opponent for the night. This bout marked Balor's first appearance on the brand.

The teacher-student dynamic worked in their favor, and fans were excited to see Balor appear at the inaugural NXT UK premium live event. In the end, Balor prevailed after hitting Devlin with a Coup De Grâce for the win.

Do you want to see JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day when he arrives on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

