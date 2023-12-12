The Judgment Day attacks their "newest member" on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day just attacked their "newest member" on WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominant factions ever since they formed a year ago. They have destroyed countless WWE Superstars in their quest for gold.

At one point, almost all members of the group held a title. Despite some tensions among leadership within them, they have still stuck together and managed to remain on top of the WWE roster.

For the past few weeks, R-Truth infiltrated their clubhouse and has since claimed to be a member of the faction. Even after numerous WWE stars warned him that he is not actually part of the group, Truth refused to listen.

Tonight, when the Judgment Day was in the ring, issuing a warning to the entire WWE locker room, R-Truth interrupted them and suggested kicking JD McDonagh out of the group. He then said Damian Priest shouldn't try to be the boss because Rhea Ripley would get mad. This resulted in Priest and all the members of the group attacking Truth.

Luckily for R-Truth, The Creed Brothers came out to make the save, and they sent Damian Priest and his crew packing.

It looks like R-Truth is now convinced that he is not a part of the group, and maybe he will stay away.

