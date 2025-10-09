The Judgment Day Breaks Huge WWE Rule & Gets Called Out By Top Stars

The Judgment Day has now been called out. The faction has broken a huge WWE rule.The Judgment Day has broken a major WWE rule of not defending their tag team titles at least once every 30 days in their whole time as champions. This has led to several stars having to relinquish their titles in the past, including those who may have suffered an injury and were unable to defend. The Judgment Day, though, has not been forced to give them up yet, and Xavier Woods has called them out.Xavier Woods called out the fact that the New Day had always loved the World Tag Team Championships. He shared a post that discussed how the faction had only one defense in the 100 days they had held the titles. He talked about how The New Day added far more prestige. He said that Adam Pearce had wanted the titles on the Judgment Day.&quot;We loved these titles and showed them respect. Made sure they were seen weekly on tv. Made sure the had weekly photo shoots. Took them to red carpet events. But @ScrapDaddyAP wanted the titles on these guys who care nothing for them. HOW ARE WE THE BAD GUYS BY TELLING THE TRUTH?!&quot;They also discussed it in the video, making fun of Dominik Mysterio and his obsession with chicken nuggets. He said that those titles were missing, unseen, locked away in the &quot;dirty, disgusting clubhouse&quot; and that they would end up covered in the grease of low-quality chicken tenders. He said that on RAW, it was more important who would serve Mysterio tenders than who the tag team champions were.&quot;In the undeserving hands of the Judgment Day, those championships will go missing, unseen, locked away in a dirty, disgusting club house... eventually to be covered in grease in low quality chicken tenders. Which top fighting athlete, will be relegated to serving Dominik Mysterio beak and talon infested chicken tenders each Monday Night on RAW. Tune in to see, because apparently, that's more important than who the tag team champions are.&quot;The Judgment Day has been involved in an internal storyline all this timeWhile they are the tag team champions, the real story that the team has been involved with has been far more of an internal story.Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio have been unable to get on the same page. With Liv Morgan out with her injury, this has meant there has been no balancing force within the group.With the stars more focused on each other, it has resulted in there being no real story surrounding the tag titles.