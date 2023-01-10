The Judgment Day breaks silence after winning a massive match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day saw its fair share of ups and downs by the end of 2022 as Finn Balor lost to AJ Styles, while Dominik Mysterio was arrested and went to prison. The stable recently broke their silence after winning a massive tag team turmoil match on WWE RAW and becoming the new number-one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Last year, The Judgment Day seemed to reach its full potential when they removed Edge from the group. Later, they added Dominik Mysterio, who betrayed his own father and the Rated R Superstar to join the heinous group. The stable has been a major attraction on the red brand for months.

Last night, the group lasted over 50 minutes in a tag team turmoil match and became the new number-one contender for the RAW WWE Tag Team Championships. After the match, they broke their silence by addressing The Bloodline:

"That's right. 50 minutes, no sweat. Since day one, I've said that my name will live forever. And now, it's just not my name, it's the name of The Judgment Day and every member in it. And that starts with some gold. That's how you remember our names. Bloodline, we're coming for you." [0:37 - 0:55]

The stable is set to go against the biggest group in the company and challenge the longest-reigning tag team champions of the modern era for the titles.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury

After Finn Balor joined the group, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest immediately turned on Edge and took him out of the group and action for months. Lately, Balor has become the de facto leader of the stable on the red brand.

Last night, Balor and Priest entered the tag team turmoil match and started the match against The Club to determine the new number-one contender for The Usos' WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Balor and Priest dominated most of the match as they successfully eliminated their previous rivals, The Club, and the newly reformed Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

After eliminating The Alpha Acadamey, Balor began clutching his ribs and was replaced in the middle by Dominik Mysterio. With Rhea Ripley's help, the stable defeated Street Profits to win the match.

