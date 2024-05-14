The Judgment Day confirmed for a major WWE championship match

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day collided with New Catch Republic, AOP, and The Creed Brothers in a fatal four-way tag team match on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. It was a No.1 Contender's Match for the World Tag Team Titles.

During the bout, Julius Creed tossed Finn Balor across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. He did the same thing to McDonagh and took out Akam with a dropkick. He punched Rezar off the apron but ran into a boot by Balor. He hit both members of the Judgment Day with a double suplex, nailed The Prince with a standing moonsault, and went for the cover.

JD McDonagh tried to break up the pin but Julius got out of the way and the former hit his own partner instead. He then sent JD out of the ring but Balor rolled him up for the cover. Finn hit a slingblade followed by the dropkick in the corner. He went for the Coup de Grace but New Catch Republic attacked him. Creed capitalized and planted the former Universal Champion with a superplex for a nearfall.

Later on, Carlito showed up and nailed Pete Dunne with a backstabber on the announce table. JD McDonagh tossed Dunne into the ring and Finn Balor spiked The Bruiserweight with the Coup de Grace to give his team the victory. The Judgment Day is now the no.1 contender for the World Tag Team Championship.

Do you think Finn and JD will win the tag titles? Sound off in the comments!

