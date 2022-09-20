The Judgment Day prevails against an unusual tag team on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on the unusual team of Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ever since The Judgment Day parted ways with the Rated R Superstar, they have been targeting the Mysterios. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik left his father's side and joined forces with the faction. Last week on RAW, Finn Balor offered Matt Riddle a spot on his team, but The Original Bro declined the offer.

Rey Mysterio is on a mission to get his son back and the Original Bro wanted to redeem his loss from last week. Thus, the two teamed up for the first time to take on The Judgment Day.

Riddle and Rey had the upper hand for a little while, but the numbers game proved to be too much for the newly formed tag team. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio got involved as well.

Towards the end of the match, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle, taking him out of the equation. The Visionary looked to inflict more pain with a steel chair, but Rey ruined that plan.

Dominik then got in front of his father, kneeled down, and asked Rey to hit him with the chair. The veteran refused to hit his own blood and dropped the chair and entered back into the ring only to get hit by Balor's slingbade. The former Universal Champion followed up with the Coup de Grace to get the win for his team.

After the match, Riddle got involved in a backstage brawl with Seth Rollins and challenged the latter to a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules.

