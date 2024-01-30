The Judgment Day defeat two major WWE stars to retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY.

The Prince and Ciampa started things off. The latter hit the champion with a chop and quickly tagged in Gargano, who sent Balor out of the ring. The Archer of Infamy tagged in and dropped Ciampa face-first on the apron. Priest and Finn hit Ciampa with a series of kicks, and Balor hit a scissor kick for a two-count.

Later on, Damian Priest took out Tommaso Ciampa with a spinning right hand and tagged in Finn Balor. Ciampa hit Balor with a reverse DDT and tagged his partner. Gargano took down Finn with a bulldog and later followed it up with a slingshot spear for a two-count.

After some back-and-forth in the match, Gargano hit Priest with a slingshot DDT while Ciampa dropped The Judgment Day member with a White Noise off the ropes, which got a nearfall.

Then, Damian Priest sent Johnny Wrestling face-first into the announce table and hit Tommaso Ciampa with the Razor's Edge.

Finn Balor followed it up with the Coup de Grace and got the three count. The Judgment Day retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

