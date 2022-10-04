The Judgment Day emerge victorious against WWE veterans on RAW

This week, Judgment Day defeated Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW.

After turning Dominik against his father, the group has demanded AJ Styles join their faction. The Phenomenal One and Finn Balor had a close relationship that began during their time as members of The Bullet Club in NJPW.

However, Styles has consistently declined any attempts by Finn Balor to recruit him. Hence, a match was scheduled for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Before the match could begin, Finn Balor stated that Edge's determination brought him back to in-ring competition after 11 years. He continued by saying that as he compels Edge to say, "I Quit," the Rated-R Superstar would quickly understand that he didn't belong in the ring with him. Damian Priest said that he would love to see it take place.

Finn then issued a warning to their opponents for the night. Dominik continued by saying that Rey Mysterio isn't his father and that he has found a new family in The Judgment Day after Rhea Ripley whispered something in his ear. AJ Styles' music then cut them off.

The match began with both teams brawling in the ring before the bell even rang. WWE once again teased a fight between Rey and Dominik when the latter got in the face of his father while asking for a beating. This momentary distraction allowed Rhea Ripley to attack Rey from behind before the former NXT Champion hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

After the match, AJ Styles looked upset as he shoved Mysterio in frustration. Judgment Day still wasn't done with The Phenomenal One as they attacked him from behind before Damian Priest hit the South of Heaven on him.

