The Judgment Day emerges victorious on WWE RAW ahead of tag title defense at WrestleMania XL

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day collided with DIY and The New Day in an eight-man tag team match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

After the villainous faction entered RAW, a brawl broke out before the bell could ring. Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano got things underway. They went back and forth before Dominik tagged in. He tried to hit Johnny Gargano with the Three Amigos, but the latter countered.

Finn Balor tagged back in, and he and Gargano took each other out with a double clothesline. JD McDonagh and Tommaso Ciampa were now the legal men. Ciampa hit McDonagh with a few chops, followed by a clothesline.

Damian Priest entered the match and hit Kofi with a chokeslam. He then slammed Ciampa on the mat with a Razor's Edge to win the match for The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

It was announced on commentary that the ladder match at WrestleMania would continue until both sets of titles were pulled down. This means that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship could be split again.

Poll : Do you think The Judgment Day will retain at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion