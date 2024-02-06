The Judgment Day member seemingly drops hint at blockbuster arrival of top free agent to WWE

WWE and AEW have their eyes firmly set on the free agent market, with both top promotions looking to grab a huge star from NJPW. However, a recent tease on RAW could possibly indicate where he would eventually land.

The star in question is Kazuchika Okada. He is one of the most renowned stars in the Japanese wrestling scene. Moreover, it was reported that he is in touch with both WWE and AEW for his next destination in the wrestling world.

However, it seems WWE is looking to be the front-runner to sign Okada. During tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Miz battled JD McDonagh.

The end of the hard-fought battle saw The A-Lister planting McDonagh with his finisher, the Skull Crushing Finale. However, it was worth noting the dollars in JD McDonagh's hand raining over the duo as soon as he went face-first to the mat, looking like a reference to Kazuchika Okada's Rainmaker gimmick.

With both promotions looking to sign one of the biggest Japanese stars of all time, it would be interesting to see which squared circle Kazuchika Okada will choose to bring his unorthodox style to.

What is your take on Kazuchika Okada's situation? Sound off in the comments!

