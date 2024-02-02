Massive free agent in touch with both WWE and AEW; backstage details revealed - Reports

A top free agent is reportedly in contact with WWE and AEW regarding his future in professional wrestling.

The star in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada, who became a free agent in February 2024 after having a historic run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Okada is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling who can add value to any wrestling promotion he chooses to sign with.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kazuchika Okada is currently in talks with both WWE and All Elite Wrestling:

"Those in AEW are cautiously optimistic Kazuchika Okada will wind up there. The WWE side seems to be that they are not going to match the money, and take the approach that their position is Okada will want to come there more because they are WWE. Okada is talking with both sides," - WON

Eric Bischoff believes Kazuchika Okada will sign with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the future of the most talked about free agent, Kazuchika Okada, in professional wrestling after his recent NJPW departure.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Okada could end up signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see where Kazuchika Okada lands, as both WWE and AEW have a talented roster that holds the possibility of having dream matches against The Rainmaker.

