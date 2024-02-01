Kazuchika Okada issues statement amid rumors of him signing with AEW

Japanese wrestling phenom Kazuchika Okada is officially a free agent as of February 1st. Amid reports of talks with both WWE and AEW, the record-breaking former IWGP Heavyweight Champion issued a statement regarding his long tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada made his NJPW debut in 2007 and, aside from an excursion to TNA in 2010, has spent the last 17 years with Japan's top promotion. In that time, he's become the face of the company, won the G1 Climax a staggering four times, and set the record for the longest IWGP Heavyweight Championship reign in history.

The Rainmaker is now moving on from NJPW. While his destination is still unclear, the 36-year-old is taking the time to thank the company he's called home for so many years, as well as the fans who have supported him throughout his illustrious tenure.

Taking to X, Okada wrote an emotional message of gratitude:

"Thank you for your support for 17 years of New Japan Pro-Wrestling! Thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, and it was great! I look forward to the remaining three matches as a freelancer!" wrote Okada.

Kazuchika Okada received a "substantial offer" from AEW, was in talks with WWE

Many believe that Kazuchika Okada is heading to All Elite Wrestling due to his long-established friendship with several top names and executives in the young company. However, it was recently revealed by Fightful that The Rainmaker held talks with WWE.

According to the latest report, Okada spoke with the Stamford-based company to gauge interest and get the measure of WWE's approach. However, neither pitches nor plans from the sports entertainment giant have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources within Tony Khan's company are confident in signing the 36-year-old, and it's been revealed that AEW made what it considers a "substantial offer" to the Japanese star.

All Elite Wrestling's lucrative contracts, flexibility, and light schedule are major selling points for free agents in the wrestling world. And like Will Ospreay, Okada might be in the position to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion without having to move to the United States, which likely wouldn't be an option with WWE.

Kazuchika Okada still has three matches scheduled with NJPW before he can officially make the jump to North American television, but whether he decides to sign with AEW, WWE, or TNA remains to be seen.

