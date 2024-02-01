AEW is primed for a big year, with multiple top free agents either already having signed with the promotion or reportedly on their way in. Aside from Mercedes Mone, the biggest of the bunch is multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, and a major update on his status has dropped.

It is now February 1 in Japan, which means that Kazuchika Okada is a free agent. Speculation has been swirling around the wrestling world regarding his plans, although All Elite Wrestling seems to be his probable landing spot.

According to Fightful Select, The Rainmaker has been in talks with both of North America's major companies. Sources within WWE confirmed that Okada had spoken with the company while weighing offers, but the report notes that no specific pitches or creative plans had been confirmed.

Meanwhile, sources in All Elite Wrestling seemed confident that the 36-year-old would ultimately land with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Okada has several longtime friends in the company and has made multiple appearances there over the last couple of years.

Fightful notes that there have been tentative plans for the Japanese phenom's debut and that he was made what AEW considers a "substantial offer."

It should be noted that no contract has been signed as of now. While All Elite Wrestling seems likely to sign The Rainmaker, it's still possible for him to choose WWE.

Okada's merch removal reportedly not indicative of signing with WWE or AEW

Wrestling fans went wild as news dropped of Kazuchika Okada's merchandise being removed from PWTees yesterday. While many assumed this was because he was set to sign with WWE, it seems that might not be the case.

According to Fightful Select, the removal of The Rainmaker's merch is tied to his exit from NJPW and has nothing to do with his intended destination. While both AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling sell merchandise through PWTees, the rights don't always transfer between promotions automatically.

It's also noteworthy that Okada recently filed to trademark his name, which would give him ownership of his wrestling persona moving forward.

