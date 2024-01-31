Megastar files new trademark amid massive AEW rumors

A wrestling megastar and highly sought-after free agent has filed a trademark amid rumors of his arrival in AEW.

Kazuchika Okada, who becomes a free agent at the end of January, has been finishing up his iconic 17-year tenure with NJPW. Recent reports suggest that the Rainmaker has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office via attorney Michael Dockins. Okada has been entertaining deals with AEW, WWE, and TNA, although the Jacksonville-based promotion is being considered his most likely landing place.

The Ace of the New Era teamed up with his NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship co-holders Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Kosei Fujita of TMDK on January 24 at NJPW Road to the New Beginning 2024. Okada would tearfully address fans after the bout and thank them for their support before vacating his NEVER Openweight trios title.

According to the reports, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion trademarked his name for 'the purposes of producing and distributing a variety of merchandise.'

"Mark For: KAZUCHIKA OKADA(TM) trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts." [H/T, Wrestling News.co]

It remains to be seen whether Kazuchika Okada is WWE-bound or if he will become All Elite, following the steps of his former NJPW colleagues Jay White and Will Ospreay.

Kazuchika Okada is headed to AEW, according to Eric Bischoff

Wrestling personality Eric Bischoff recently shared the view that Kazuchika Okada is AEW-bound.

The Rainmaker has concluded his lengthy run with NJPW and is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market. Conversations surrounding his next destination have been a topic of conjecture recently, with multiple promotions, including WWE, AEW, and TNA, showing interest in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff discussed the prospects of Okada joining WWE in light of the promotion's taxing schedule. He suggested that the former IWGP World Champion is most probably going to sign with Tony Khan's company:

"You're not going to be able to come into WWE based on your success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and what they've seen of you and be thrusted in a position like that," he said. "Based on what I've heard, because I know nothing, he's probably going to end up in AEW because jumping into the grind of WWE if you don't really want to move to the United States, phew, imagine it? We'll see, though." [H/T, WrestlingInc]

Okada will face his long-time rival Hiroshi Tanahashi in one of his final NJPW matches at New Beginning in Osaka 2024 on February 11, 2024.

