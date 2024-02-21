The Judgment Day member sends a message to Michael Chandler after his appearance on RAW

On Monday Night RAW, UFC fighter Michael Chandler made a surprise appearance and called out Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor have unfinished business. The two fighters were opposing coaches in The Ultimate Fighter season 31. However, a fight between both men was never made official.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Judgment Day member Finn Balor sent a message to Chandler:

"@MikeChandlerMMA for a brief moment I thought you were taking about me… phew!" wrote Balor.

Michael Chandler had labeled Conor McGregor a "quitter"

Michael Chandler previously labeled Conor McGregor a "quitter" and pointed out his losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz. Both Nurmagomedov and Diaz submitted the former UFC Lightweight Champion.

Speaking in an interview on Bussin' With The Boys, Chandler said:

“I think, the fact of the matter is he’s not going to be able to move like the Conor of old. The reason we as an MMA community loved and studied and were mystified by Conor was his movement, his angles, his confidence in the pocket, land that big hook. He’s gonna be slower, he’s gonna be sloppier. He’s going to be less motivated, especially at 185."

He added:

"The fact of the matter is, Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. Look at the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] fight. You look at the Nate Diaz fight, the [Dustin] Poirier fights. I mean, when he gets pressure put on him... The guy who thinks he's the alpha dog, doesn't like the pressure because ultimately it's just one big facade...The real Conor is a quitter.”

Chandler's last fight in the UFC was a loss to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 281 in 2022. Similarly, McGregor's last octagon outing saw him lose to Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier.

What are your thoughts on Michael Chandler calling out Conor McGregor on WWE television? Sound off in the comment section below.

