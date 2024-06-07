The Judgment Day member sends one-word message to released WWE star

A member of The Judgment Day has sent a message to a released WWE Superstar on Instagram. The stars in question are Finn Balor and Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja was one of several names WWE released on April 19. He didn't seem too happy about his release.

Mahal occasionally shares workout videos on his official Instagram handle. He recently shared a video of one of his gym sessions and received tons of messages in the comment section. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor commented on the post as well, heaping praise on the 37-year-old's physique.

"TRAPS!!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Finn Balor talks about The Judgment Day's future

It won't be a stretch to say that the RAW faction is one of the most dominant groups in recent memory. It has been wreaking havoc on the red brand's babyfaces for over two years at this point.

Earlier this year, Finn Balor had a chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. He said the following about the stable's future in WWE:

“I think everyone had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder right before going into this faction. We all had a point to prove, not only to the world and the office, but for ourselves to say, ‘We are the real deal and we belong.’ United, we bring out the best in each other. We’re a very eclectic group. It’s been fun and has plenty more legs.” [H/T Fightful]

Mahal did quite well during his second WWE stint that kicked off way back in 2016. He was soon pushed to the main event of SmackDown and competed for Randy Orton's world title at Backlash 2017.

In one of the biggest shockers in WWE history, Mahal defeated The Viper to win the WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback