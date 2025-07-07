  • home icon
  The Judgment Day has a new leader on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has a new leader on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 07, 2025 00:43 GMT
The Judgment Day now has a new leader on WWE RAW. A star has taken over the role, and he's guiding the next steps of the faction with little to no resistance at this time.

Finn Balor has not wasted any time in establishing his dominance in the Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's injury put her out of action. Once sidelined as the main threat in the Judgment Day, things have changed in a big way for the Prince already. There was a time when Morgan had the main say in everything happening in the group after she joined. Then, with JD McDonagh out for some time in the middle with an injury, Finn Balor's voice in the group was reduced, much to his annoyance.

Now that Morgan is out with an injury, Finn Balor has fully taken over the leadership role. He introduced Roxanne Perez into the group and even manipulated Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio into allowing her in with minimal protests. He has also been the one calling the shots in setting up matches.

Now, every member of the group is also holding a title, with the star showing how successful they can be under his leadership and grasping more authority for himself in that manner.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
