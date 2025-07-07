The Judgment Day has a new leader on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day now has a new leader on WWE RAW. A star has taken over the role, and he's guiding the next steps of the faction with little to no resistance at this time.

Ad

Finn Balor has not wasted any time in establishing his dominance in the Judgment Day after Liv Morgan's injury put her out of action. Once sidelined as the main threat in the Judgment Day, things have changed in a big way for the Prince already. There was a time when Morgan had the main say in everything happening in the group after she joined. Then, with JD McDonagh out for some time in the middle with an injury, Finn Balor's voice in the group was reduced, much to his annoyance.

Ad

Trending

Now that Morgan is out with an injury, Finn Balor has fully taken over the leadership role. He introduced Roxanne Perez into the group and even manipulated Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio into allowing her in with minimal protests. He has also been the one calling the shots in setting up matches.

Expand Tweet

Now, every member of the group is also holding a title, with the star showing how successful they can be under his leadership and grasping more authority for himself in that manner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!