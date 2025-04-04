Top WWE name fires shots at The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the most popular second-generation WWE stars on the roster. However, Penta fired shots at Dirty Dom after their tag team match earlier this week.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day pulled off their usual antics to get a win over Bron Breakker and Penta. During the match, Mysterio held Penta long enough for Finn Balor to recover and pushed the iconic luchador into a devastating Breakker spear.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, the host asked the rising star about The Judgment Day. Penta stated that The Prince was the only one he would trust from the group and fired shots at Dirty Dom, questioning his slimy tactics as a performer.

"If I have to trust only one name out of them [The Judgment Day], it's only Finn Balor. Dominik Mysterio? No. He's very green to me... You know, Dominik is very tricky, man. Why?" Penta said. (From 18:15 to 18:47)

Liv Morgan tried to stir the pot between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio go way back, as they're the last two members remaining of The Judgment Day's second iteration. However, things haven't been going well lately, and Liv Morgan has had her take on it while seemingly taking a shot at Finn Balor.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Balor and Mysterio hugged it out as they defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. The two coordinated well, and Balor got the winning pinfall on the international star.

During a segment backstage, The Prince was gloating and appeared to forget that it was teamwork. When he left to talk to Adam Pearce, Liv Morgan pointed out the Irishman's actions to Dominik Mysterio and stated he's only thinking about himself.

While Dirty Dom denied it, Morgan took it upon herself to get Dom what he deserved. She stated she would talk to Adam Pearce about a title match with Bron Breakker, as Mysterio has never lost to the champion. It'll be interesting to see what happens next in the villainous faction.

