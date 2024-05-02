The Judgment Day's Finn Balor spotted with multi-time champion ahead of WWE Backlash 2024

Finn Balor has spent a decade in WWE and became one of the most notable stars in the promotion. The Prince was recently spotted with a multi-time soccer champion ahead of Backlash 2024.

WWE's global influence has often branched out to different sections in the world of sports, as fans across the globe are familiar with the product. Five-time Premier League winner Wayne Rooney seems to be a fan of the product and has appeared during various live events and weekly shows.

The former Champions League winner was recently spotted with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day in London. The Prince posted a picture with the Manchester United legend on his social media.

"Back to the 4-4-2 system @WayneRooney," wrote Balor.

The WWE star is heading to France for Backlash, where Damian Priest of The Judgment Day is set to defend his title against Jey Uso.

Finn Balor recently signed a new deal with WWE and got drafted to Monday Night RAW

After joining the promotion nearly a decade ago, Finn Balor became a popular face in the company. The star dominated the developmental brand for two years before moving to WWE's main roster.

Unfortunately, an injury derailed The Prince's initial push as he relinquished the Universal Champion a day after winning the title. The star spent the next few years working in the mid-card scene and established himself as a dependable talent.

A few years ago, he joined The Judgment Day, which changed his career trajectory on Monday Night RAW. The star was draped in championship gold as he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships twice with Damain Priest.

Last month, Finn Balor revealed that he signed a new deal with the company after spending over a decade. He broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his future with the company, and several stars reacted to it.

"I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years. And after much thought and consideration, I have decided that now is the right time to say ‘I ain’t going nowhere!’"

Earlier this week, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were drafted to Monday Night RAW as The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what the star has in store following his contract extension.

