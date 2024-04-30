The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh shows off brutal scars from WWE RAW

JD McDonagh became a valuable addition to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW after he was moved to the main roster. However, the star has put his body on the line numerous times for the faction.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day teamed up with United States Champion Logan Paul. The heinous group cornered Jey Uso as The Maverick loaded the brass knuckles. Unfortunately, Uso moved at the very last moment, and Paul smacked McDonagh.

During the show, the rest of The Judgment Day were shocked when they discovered McDoangh's bruise and the impact Logan Paul's punch with the brass knuckles made on the star's face. Check it out here.

The star also showed up for the six-man tag team match against Andrade, Jey Uso, and Ricochet and lost. It will be interesting to see what the faction does next, following WWE Backlash 2024.

The Judgment Day was drafted to WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has dominated the Red brand for a while, and the faction has grown in numbers after a change in leadership. Last year, JD McDonagh received his main roster call-up and eventually joined the villainous faction.

Finn Balor was the biggest supporter of the star and a driving factor behind JD McDonagh's inclusion into the group. The star has proved his worth to the faction on numerous occasions in the past few months.

During the annual WWE Draft, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were drafted to Monday Night RAW in the fourth round. Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley was not part of the pool as she's sidelined with an injury.

Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Damain Priest was locked in as champions were not eligible for the pool. It's been two years since the stable started on the red brand, and it looks like The Judgment Day will continue to make Monday Night RAW their home for the foreseeable future.

