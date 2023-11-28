The Judgment Day's status after losing at WarGames finally revealed on RAW after Survivor Series

Many wondered what Judgment Day's status would be after their crushing defeat at WarGames. Not only did they lose, but Cody Rhodes pinned team leader Damian Priest, and he addressed their future.

It was a tense moment backstage with four of the five Judgment Day members in the locker room as JD McDonagh still hadn't recovered from the RKO. Damian Priest told the rest of the group that they knew it was a bad look because he was the team leader and let them down (by getting pinned).

Rhea Ripley reassured him that Judgment Day is stronger than ever, and they rise together and fall together - an affirmation that they are still together even after the defeat:

The group has been the main part of Monday Night RAW and even more so since June this year - where most main events have involved at least one or two members of the faction.

As for the man who pinned Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes declared his entry into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble a whole two months in advance:

He was then attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura - with whom he will likely be feuding for the remainder of the year.