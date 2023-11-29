"The Judgment Day's tyranny is about to end" - Fans want popular group as the next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day has taken over WWE RAW for over a year, and the stable remains one of the most unstoppable forces in the promotion. However, fans believe that their days as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions will be over when they defend the titles against a popular team.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the company booked a Tag Team Turmoil to determine a new number contender for The Judgment Day's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. In the end, the Creed Brothers won the match and became the new contenders for the titles.

A few weeks ago, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile signed their contracts and joined Monday Night RAW. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have dominated the tag division on the developmental brand, and fans believe that it's time they take the titles from The Judgment Day.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The former NXT Tag Team Champions are currently undefeated on WWE's main roster after they joined the red brand. It will be interesting to see if they win the titles in their first shot.

The Judgment Day took a massive loss at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Over the past few months, The Judgment Day has been dominating Monday Night RAW after Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 and Edge left the red brand. Meanwhile, the stable started winning championship gold across brands.

The stable's first target was Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. Sadly, they failed to capture that title. Later, they feuded with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and won the titles at Payback 2023.

They also targeted the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, trading the tag titles back and forth. The group of babyfaces ultimately united to take down the heinous stable at Survivor Series 2023 in a WarGames match.

After Randy Orton returned to the company, he joined the team of heroes and defeated The Judgment Day at Survivor Series 2023. Damian Priest was shaken by the loss, as seen on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what the faction does next on the red brand.

Do you think the Creed Brothers will win the titles? Sound off in the comments section below.