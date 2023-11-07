The Judgment Day secure a stunning victory over 12-time champions on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated The New Day duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The two teams were involved in a backstage confrontation last week. Hence, a tag team match was made official for this week's show as The Judgment Day looked to assert their dominance in the tag team division.

The 12-time tag team champions took early control of the bout as they isolated Balor. At one point, Kingston fought out of a double team as Priest collided with Balor by mistake.

The New Day was able to take advantage as Woods hit the diving elbow on Balor. But it wasn't meant to be, as Priest was there to save the day. He then drove Kingston into the announce table to take him out.

In the closing stages of the match, Woods tried to rally two-on-one, but it was to no avail. Senor Money in the Bank executed the South of Heaven, which was followed by the Coup de Grace by Balor to secure an impressive win.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

