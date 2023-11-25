The Judgment Day sends a career-threatening message to Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day sent a message to the WWE's Apex Predator, Randy Orton, during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In a seismic announcement last week, Cody Rhodes shocked the world of professional wrestling when he revealed that Randy Orton would be returning to WWE as the fifth member of his team. They are slated to face The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series 2023.

Before the highly anticipated event, The Judgment Day delivered a stern message to the returning Viper. They cautioned Orton that their dominant faction would ensure there would be no comeback for him after the match.

"Speaking of WarGames, isn't the last member another guy that Jey Uso took out for 2+ years? At this rate, he would be better off staying at home. Hey Randy, if its not your own partner taking you out again, its The Judgment Day making sure you don't have another comeback," The Judgment Day said.

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

This match is set to be Orton's first WWE appearance in 554 days. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has planned for The Viper going ahead.

Are you excited to see Randy Orton back in action? Let us know in the comments section below.