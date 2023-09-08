The Judgment Day is set to compete on WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day has taken the WWE by storm ever since The Bloodline's demise on Friday Night SmackDown. The stable has become quite popular over the last year, ever since ousting their former leader Edge. Today, it was revealed that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will compete on the blue brand.

Earlier this month, Finn Balor and Damian Priest finally resolved their issues and entered Payback 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a unit to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the titles. In the end, Balor and Priest emerged victorious as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are busy touring and performing in India, The Judgment Day will be heading to Friday Night SmackDown. Today, the company announced that Balor and Priest will face The Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch in a tag team match.

The last time Balor and Priest teamed up on SmackDown was in April 2023 when they defeated Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The Prince recently competed on Friday Night SmackDown as he faced LA Knight in a losing effort.

The Judgment Day currently holds gold from WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day started to rise on the card as one of the top stables in WWE. After The Bloodline's demise on Friday Night SmackDown, the heinous stable went on to gain more power on the red brand.

First, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the title was retired and a new Women's World Championship was introduced for Monday Night RAW.

Next, Dominik Mysterio went to the developmental brand and dethroned Wes Lee as the North American Champion with the help of the stable and Mami on an episode of NXT.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor recently won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023. Moreover, Priest is the current Men's Money in the Bank winner.

