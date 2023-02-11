The Judgment Day set to face 12-time tag team champions in dark match following WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day are set to face The New Day in a dark match following WWE SmackDown.

The Judgment Day have been dominating Monday Night RAW for several months. The group has tormented several WWE superstars and is currently being positioned as a top faction in WWE.

The Judgment Day are also responsible for Rey Mysterio leaving the red brand for SmackDown. They nearly ended Edge's career and harassed AJ Styles for several months.

It looks like they are in no mood to stop anytime soon. After dominating RAW for several months, Fightful Select is reporting that The Judgment's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are in town for SmackDown. They will be seen in a dark match against The New Day following the show.

Given the talent of both teams, the fans in attendance will have a treat of a match to watch. The New Day recently moved to NXT to help the younger talent. But, after losing the NXT Tag Titles at NXT Vengeance Day, fans were wondering whether they would move back to SmackDown.

This dark match will only add more fuel to the fire. However, we will have to wait and see if The New Day will return to SmackDown or will they continue to help the younger talent down in NXT.

