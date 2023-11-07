The Judgment Day set for huge match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day will have a match on WWE RAW tonight in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania, after a rough time at Crown Jewel last Saturday.

Two of the four members of The Judgment Day were in action at Crown Jewel. Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Damian Priest lost to Cody Rhodes in one-on-one action despite the interference from Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. JD McDonagh was also there, but Jey Uso ensured it was fair game with a steel chair. Priest also tried to cash in on Seth Rollins, but Sami Zayn prevented it from happening.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Twitter/X that The Judgment Day will be in action tonight. They will face The New Day in a tag team action at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the tag team match likely involving the tag champs Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley will also find out her next challenger for her Women's World Title tonight. A new number one contender will be determined with a Women's Battle Royal.

Which match are you excited for in this week's edition of WWE RAW? Share your answers in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here