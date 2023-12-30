The Judgment Day spotted with 51-year-old WWE veteran at recent event during current member's absence 

Finn Balor has taken to social media to reveal that a member of The Judgment Day couldn't make the trip to Canada for a WWE live event. While the group was one person short, a wrestling veteran was spotted with them in the background.

JD McDonagh is the latest person to become an official member of the villainous group. Although he lost to R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight Match on Monday Night RAW last week, he's still part of the faction. As per the stipulation of the match, the loser had to leave the Judgment Day.

Finn Balor recently shared a photo on X of himself alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio backstage at a WWE house show in Toronto. R-Truth was spotted behind them by the door. Balor wrote that JD McDonagh couldn't make it because he didn't have the paperwork to travel to Canada.

"The only reason JD ain’t here is cos he didn’t have paperwork to travel to Canada.. the lucky SOB!" wrote Balor.

JD McDonagh commented on the tweet by telling them to close the door:

The Judgment Day was the top faction on RAW in 2023. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for them in 2024.

