The Judgment Day undergoes major presentation change on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has gone through several changes over the past few weeks after Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor turned his back on Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam.

Carlito and Liv Morgan had been added to the group in place of Ripley and Priest and this week on RAW as the group made their way out to the ring to kick off the show, they showed off a new logo.

Since Edge created the group several years ago, The Judgment Day's logo had remained unchanged, and now that seems to have been altered, as seen in the video above.

It appears that WWE wants to make it clear that this was a new era for The Judgment Day and could be now hinting that they will move on from The Eradicator and Archer of Infamy after Bash in Berlin on August 31.

The former Judgment Day members have christened themselves as The Terror Twins on WWE RAW in recent weeks. The pair could be set to add more members to their group or even work as a duo in the coming months if Ripley cannot capture the title from Morgan in their eventual rematch.

This change on RAW tonight is a huge shift for the group, which had been teasing a change for several weeks ahead of SummerSlam.

