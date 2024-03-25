The Judgment Day will go 0-3 on RAW, predicts WWE star confidently after picking two wins against the group

A WWE Superstar has made it known that he will go 3-0 against The Judgment Day on tonight's episode of RAW.

On RAW this week, Ricochet is all set to take on JD McDonagh in a singles match. The former has already picked two big wins over the faction lately.

The WWE Superstar took to Twitter and wrote that he is all set to make it 3-0 against The Judgment Day on RAW.

"Bout to go 3-0 against the Judgement Day."

Ricochet's recent wins over The Judgment Day

On the March 11, 2024, episode of RAW, Ricochet competed in a Gauntlet Match for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The bout featured Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

During the match, Ricochet pinned McDonagh after hitting a Shooting Star Press on him, thus eliminating him from the match. Unfortunately, The One and Only lost to Bronson Reed mere minutes later, thus getting eliminated as well.

A week later, Ricochet faced Dominik Mysterio on RAW in a singles match. The former picked up a win this time around as well. So far, he is 2-0 over the infamous faction in recent memory. It remains to be seen if Ricochet manages to make it 3-0 over the group when he meets JD McDonagh on RAW.

The Judgment Day was formed two years ago by Edge and Damian Priest joined forces with him. The faction later recruited Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The group then kicked Edge out and later brought in Dominik Mysterio.

JD McDonagh attempted to get into the group for weeks on end last year and was finally brought in. He has been a member of the stable for quite some time now.

Do you believe Ricochet will go 3-0 against the dominant faction on RAW?